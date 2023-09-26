US court finds former President Trump liable for fraud

NEW YORK, September 27. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump and his company Trump Organization have been found liable for fraud in a civil case in New York, Reuters reported.

A New York judge turned down a motion by Trump’s lawyers to dismiss the case.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit accusing the ex-president of illegally inflating his company’s assets and net worth in September 2022 to get better terms on bank loans and insurance.

According to the prosecution, the net worth was inflated by between $2.23 billion and $3.6 billion.