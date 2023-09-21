Energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s Rovno damaged following strikes — authorities

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Energy infrastructure in Rovno has come under fire, a part of the Rovensky district is left without power, head of the Rovno regional administration Vitaly Koval reported.

"The energy infrastructure of the regional center has been hit. Part of the Rovensky district is without electricity," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the morning, an air alert was declared across Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Ivano-Frankivsk, Kiev, Rivne, Kharkiv, as well as in the Vinnytsia, Kiev, Lviv and Khmelnitsky regions. Later, the sirens were activated again throughout Ukraine, except for the Odessa region. Then the explosions occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region and again in the Vinnytsya region.

