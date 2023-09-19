Protesters block Russian embassy building in Armenia

YEREVAN, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Armenia has been blocked by demonstrators, its staff cannot leave the building, a source in the embassy told a TASS correspondent.

"The embassy building has been blocked. There are many rallies in front of the building at the main entrance. The back entrance is also blocked, but it is not clear how many people are on that side. The information about children and wives being taken to the embassy is not true. The relatives are staying where they are, there is no threat to them," the source said.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.