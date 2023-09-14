French people see Le Pen as likely successor to Macron — poll

PARIS, September 14. /TASS/. The majority of French people think that Marine Le Pen, president of the National Rally group in the National Assembly, may win the 2027 presidential election, according to a survey conducted by the Elabe sociological service commissioned by the BFMTV channel.

Thus, 61% of respondents think that Le Pen may become France’s new president following the 2027 election. Out of this group, 52% view this as being within the realm of possibility while 9% are absolutely sure of this outcome. On the other hand, 37% think that she will not succeed. Out of those, 27% think that Le Pen’s victory is unlikely while 10% of those polled are certain that it is impossible.

It is noted that 48% of the respondents believe that she "possesses the qualities necessary to become president." That said, 71% of those surveyed think that she has an "authoritarian personality," while 61% recognize that she "wants to make a difference."

Elabe stresses that Le Pen’s public image is improving across most social groups, particularly among retirees.

The only candidate who, according to the respondents, is capable of beating Le Pen in the 2027 presidential election is France’s ex-PM, Le Havre Mayor Edouard Philippe. Some 58% of those polled support this opinion with 18% of them being absolutely confident.

The poll was conducted over the Internet on September 12-13 with 1,001 residents from continental France over the age of 18 participating.

France’s 2027 presidential election

The first round of the presidential election in France is slated to take place in April 2027. The exact date has not yet been determined, but it should be held 20-35 days ahead of the May 13, 2027 expiration of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron’s term. In the event none of the candidates garner over 50% of the vote in the first round, the two candidates with the most votes will proceed to the second round to be held two weeks later.

After his second presidential term expires, Macron will no longer be able to run for president.