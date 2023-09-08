Romania, US to hold naval exercise in Danube delta, Black Sea with US, Ukraine, allies

BUCHAREST, September 8. /TASS/. The Romanian Navy will hold Sea Breeze 23.3 naval exercise in the Danube delta and the Black Sea with involvement of representatives of Ukraine and other allied nations, the Romanian Navy headquarters announced.

The maneuvers that will take place in the Romanian Navy area of responsibility will also involve forces from Bulgaria, the UK, Turkey, Ukraine and France.

"The main goal of Sea Breeze 23.3 is to develop operational and tactical cooperation between participating nations in combating explosive devices, especially naval mines, in order to ensure free navigation," the Navy said.

The Romanian Navy will send the Sublocotenent Alexandru Axente vessel, the Posada armored speedboat, three amphibious armored personnel carriers, assault boats and other watercraft, as well as bomb defusing specialists, marines and staff officers.

The US will send a Poseidon naval patrol plane, sapper divers with speedboats and special vehicles, while other states will send divers, explosive disposal specialists and staff officers.

On September, a meeting of NATO navy commanders took place in Constanta, which was attended by representatives of Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, the UK, the US, Ukraine and France.