Bolivia ready to offer lithium, food to BRICS countries — president

BUENOS AIRES, September 1. /TASS/. If invited to BRICS, Bolivia is ready to offer to other member states its agricultural products, as well as lithium and other mineral resources, Bolivian President Luis Arce said.

"We have a lot to offer to BRICS. At present, BRICS needs lithium for its technological enterprises. It also needs food and other natural resources. We have everything they need: we have mineral resources, hydrocarbons, lithium and food," he said at a news conference, broadcast live by Bolivia TV.

In his words, BRICS currently has "greater influence than the G7 from the economic point of view," that is why his country has applied to join.

"We also want to be members of the BRICS bank," he added.

Arce said he had already discussed the issue with Dilma Rousseff, the head of the BRICS New Development Bank.

BRICS is an informal international organization that initially brought together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The acronym BRICS was derived from the first letters of the countries’ names. The member states decided at a summit on August 24 that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would join the group on January 1, 2024.