Turkish GDP growth reaches 3.8% in Q2

ISTANBUL, August 31. /TASS/. The Turkish economy in the Q2 of 2023 grew by 3.8% year-on-year), according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

The figures surpassed predictions of many economists. Thus, according to the findings of an Anadolu Agency poll, Turkey's GDP growth in April-June was predicted to be 3.3%. A similar forecast was included in the World Bank's June report.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, the services and construction sectors grew the most (6.6% and 6.4%, respectively), while manufacturing industry saw the smallest growth (1.2%).

In the Q1 of 2023, Turkey's GDP was 4% compared to 3.5% at the end of 2022.