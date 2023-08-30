Another Iskander-M tactical missile system commissioned to Belarusian army

MINSK, August 30. /TASS/. Another Iskander missile complex was commissioned to the Belarusian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced.

"Another set of the Iskander-M tactical missile system was commissioned to the Belarusian army," the Ministry press office said.

In the video footage, published by the press office, an unnamed deputy brigade commander notes that another "and not the last military train carrying the Iskander-M tactical system - the best in its class" arrived in Belarus. The officer added that the crew underwent a full training course in the use of a special missile payload in Russia.

On December 19, 2022, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that S-400 and Iskander missile systems were commissioned in the republic. In late December, the Defense Ministry announced that Belarusian Iskander and S-400 crews underwent full training course in joint Russian-Belarusian training centers. Meanwhile, the Ministry noted that a stockpile of Iskander missiles "that will make it possible to carry out any mission" has been transported to Belarus.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, under a request from Minsk, Moscow would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, similarly to what the US has been doing on its allies’ territory for a long time. Moscow handed over the Iskander missile system, which can carry nuclear weapons, to Minsk and assisted in refurbishment of Belarusian planes, enabling them to carry and use special munitions. Belarusian pilots and missile crews underwent necessary training in Russia. On June 16, Putin noted that the first Russian nuclear munitions have been delivered to Belarus, adding that the entire batch would arrive before the end of this year. On June 23, Lukashenko stated that a significant part of munitions, planned for delivery, is already inside the republic.