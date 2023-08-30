Berlin plans to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers on German soil by year-end

MADRID, August 30. /TASS/. Before year end 2023, Germany plans to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers on German soil, Siemtje Moeller, Parliamentary State Secretary at the German Defense Ministry, said upon arriving at an informal meeting of EU foreign affairs and defense ministers in the Spanish city of Toledo.

Germany is set to continue providing support to Ukraine, she said. "We do so by training several thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany. By the end of the year, we plan to train 10,000 soldiers so as to completely support and strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to defend," Moeller said.

However, munitions are a key aspect that Germany is focused on, she said. "We also seek progress on the initiative for the procurement of ammunition," the German politician added, saying that a number of framework agreements had already been signed.

Last October, the European Union agreed to provide training to the Ukrainian military in Poland, Germany and other EU member countries under a two-year mandate. The mission envisages commander training programs as well as training on logistics as well as radioactive, bacteriological and chemical protection. General Robert Brieger, chairman of the EU Military Committee, told Die Welt earlier that the European Union would train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year.