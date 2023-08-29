Erdogan expects to meet with Putin before UNGA kicks off — source in Ankara

ANKARA, August 29. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in September, before the 78th session of the UN General Assembly begins on September 19, a political source in Ankara told TASS.

"Erdogan and Putin will meet before the [UN] General Assembly opens. No later than that," the source said, adding that the exact date was still being discussed. The two leaders plan "to thoroughly discuss prospects of a peaceful solution" to the conflict in Ukraine, he said.

In addition, the source said, Erdogan and Putin will discuss both the original grain deal and potential alternatives. "Ankara has repeatedly voiced its position, including recently [Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan] Fidan said in Kiev that the initial version of the grain deal is more preferable, unlike hypothetical alternatives, in terms of the supply route," he said. "In Russia, the two leaders will discuss reviving the deal in its previous format in general. But potential alternative ways of supplying grain to countries in need will also be on the agenda," he added.

Earlier, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS that a meeting between Putin and Erdogan would take place in Sochi, possibly on September 4. Bloomberg said, citing Turkish officials, that Erdogan may visit Russia on September 8, but the Turkish presidential administration refused to comment on this report. Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesman, Omer Celik, confirmed that the meeting would be held in Sochi but did not say when exactly.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the two leaders would meet soon, but he did not give exact dates for the meeting.