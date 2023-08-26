Over 20 countries join G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine — Zelensky

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. More than 20 countries have joined the declaration of the Group of Seven (G7) on long-term security guarantees for Kiev, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said on Saturday.

"As of today, more than 20 countries have already joined the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. Our team continues its work. Now there are almost 30 [countries] in total, including the G7," Zelensky said in a video statement published on his Telegram channel. He also recalled that Ukraine has already started negotiations on a bilateral document on security guarantees with the UK, Canada and the United States.

As Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Andrey Yermak previously reported, 13 countries joined the G7 declaration on long-term security guarantees: Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Finland, the Czech Republic and Sweden. Then Greece joined the declaration. Later, Kiev announced that it had reached an agreement with Athens on the start of bilateral negotiations. Zelensky also announced his readiness to start work on such a document with Portugal.

On the sidelines of the July NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 adopted a declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. The document, in particular, states that Kiev should receive a significant military potential. The Ukrainian authorities hope that the first bilateral agreements with European countries will be signed before the end of this year. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called this decision erroneous and potentially very dangerous.