Protesters in Niger waving Russian flags show of ire towards West — Lavrov

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. The demonstrations that took place after the coup in Niger where some marchers were seen waving Russian flags show how dissatisfied the country’s people are with Western practices, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the media.

"These demonstrations, these Russian flags, first of all, in my opinion, are a reflection of how the people of Niger feel about this," Lavrov said. People in Niger understand, he stressed, that partnership with the West "doesn't give them very much," which shows up in, among other things, their "dissatisfaction with Western practices that are based on colonial processes."

In this context, he explained, one should bear in mind that memories were still fresh of how Russia and African countries fought colonialism together.

"These are not just lofty words. In fact, this is a deeply rooted conviction among the African leaders and peoples," Lavrov said.

Lavrov pointed out that immediately after the events in Niger "there were timid attempts, but quite noticeable ones, to accuse Moscow of masterminding the coup d'etat."

"But very quickly, even in the leading Western countries their officials hurried to declare that they had no evidence to support such accusations," he stressed.

Earlier, footage appeared in the media showing demonstrators with Russian flags at street rallies after the coup in Niger at the end of July. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on July 28 that Russia had nothing to do with the events in Niger. He stressed that Moscow never interfered in the internal affairs of other states. In early August, the German Foreign Ministry confirmed that the FRG had no evidence at its disposal that might point to Russia's alleged involvement in the coup in Niger.