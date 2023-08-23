Russia proposes holding next BRICS summit in Kazan in October 2024 — Putin

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. The BRICS grouping encompassing Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa may convene its next summit in Kazan in October 2024, but the exact dates have yet to be coordinated through diplomatic channels, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

"Russia will take over the [rotating] BRICS presidency next year," the Russian leader announced as he said the motto would be "Strengthening Multilateralism for a Fair Global Development and Security."

According to him, there are plans for more than a dozen of Russian cities to host some 200 political, economic and social events. "We plan to hold the next BRICS summit in October 2024 in the city of Kazan. We will agree the exact timing with our counterparts through diplomatic channels," he added.

Also, Putin said, events in what he said was a well-established format of BRICS Plus/Outreach will be held.