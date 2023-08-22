BRICS economies outperform G7 in purchasing power parity — Putin

JOHANNESBURG, 22 August. /TASS/. The economies of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) outperform the G7 states in terms of purchasing power parity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to the participants of the BRICS Business Forum.

"In terms of purchasing power parity, the "five" bypasses the Group of Seven," the head of state said. "The forecast for 2023 is 31.5% against 30%," Putin stressed.

The Russian President also pointed out that the share of the BRICS countries, which account for more than three billion people of global population, has reached almost 26% of world GDP.