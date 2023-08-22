African Union speaks out against member countries giving legitimacy to rebels in Niger

RABAT, August 22. /TASS/. The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU) has spoken out against any actions by member countries of the pan-African organization that could give legitimacy to the rebels in Niger who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from power in late July.

"[The Peace and Security] Council called upon all Member States of the AU and the international community including bilateral and multilateral partners, at large to reject this unconstitutional change of government and to refrain from any action likely to grant legitimacy to the illegal regime in Niger," the communique on the situation in the African country posted on the council’s official page on the X (formerly Twitter) social network said.

In late July, a group of military officers from Niger's presidential guard mutinied and oustered President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by the guard’s commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, was formed to govern the country. The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed harsh sanctions on Niger and demanded that the rebels release Bazoum, threatening to use force.

In late July, authorities in AU member states Burkina Faso and Mali said in a joint communique that they would consider any military intervention in Niger as a declaration of war against them. They promised to take measures of self-defense in support of the armed forces and the people of Niger. On August 19, the RTN TV channel reported that Burkina Faso and Mali had stationed their warplanes on the territory of Niger in solidarity with the country and to repel any aggression.