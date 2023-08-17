Successful coup in Niger to endanger all ECOWAS countries — Ghana's top brass

PRETORIA, August 17. /TASS/. A successful coup in Niger would endanger all states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ghana's Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul said.

"If the military coup in Niger succeeds, all West African countries will be threatened," Al Jazeera TV quoted him as saying at the meeting of the chiefs of staff of the armed forces of the ECOWAS states in Accra.

Nitiwul added that the rebels in Niger were "resisting efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully." He said that all ECOWAS countries would take the necessary measures to restore constitutional order in Niger.

Al Hadath reported on Wednesday night that ECOWAS has begun activating its rapid reaction force to restore constitutional order in Niger.

In late July, a group of military officers from Niger's presidential guard mutinied and oustered President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by the guard’s commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, was formed to govern the country. The ECOWAS leaders imposed harsh sanctions on Niger and demanded that the rebels release Bazoum, threatening to use force.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara earlier said on his return from the summit in Abuja on August 10 that the ECOWAS leaders had agreed to launch a military operation in Niger as soon as possible. The military council formed by the rebels ordered the army to be put on alert in light of the ECOWAS statements.