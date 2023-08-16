African Union opposes military solution for Niger — Le Monde

PARIS, August 16. /TASS/. The African Union has rejected a military solution to the situation in Niger, in contrast to the position of the Economic Community of West African States, the French newspaper Le Monde reported, citing diplomatic sources.

At a meeting of the African Union’s Peace and Security Council on August 14, "it was decided to reject the use of force against the rebels in Niger," the report said. The group is expected to officially publish the decision in a statement on Wednesday, Le Monde reported.

The newspaper said this means the African Union "expressed its disagreement with ECOWAS, which, while giving priority to peace talks, has put its armed forces on standby."

According to Le Monde, the decision stands out because "traditionally, the African Union has been in solidarity with the positions of regional organizations." However, a diplomatic source told Le Monde that the African Union’s Peace and Security Council is strongly divided over Niger.

While recognizing the need for a peaceful settlement, the Peace and Security Council decided to temporarily suspend Niger's membership in the African Union.

Situation in Niger

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Leaders of the countries that are members of the Economic Community of West African States, which includes Niger, slapped harsh sanctions on the mutinous soldiers and demanded that they release Bazoum, or face the use of force. Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said upon returning from the ECOWAS summit in Abuja on August 10 that the leaders of the group’s member countries had agreed to start a military operation in Niger as soon as possible. Rebel leaders have ordered the army to be put on alert in light of ECOWAS’s announced plans to start an intervention. At the same time, the Prime Minister of the rebel cabinet, Ali Lamine Zain, expressed readiness to begin negotiations with ECOWAS representatives.