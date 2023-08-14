German finance minister in Kiev on unannounced visit, first time since military op began

BERLIN, August 14. /TASS/. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit to hold political talks with the Ukrainian leadership, the DPA news agency reported.

No details are available yet of the agenda for the visit, which marks the first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation by the German finance chief and chair of the Free Democratic Party, part of the ruling coalition in Berlin. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius have all already paid visits to Kiev.

The total amount of Germany’s financial support for Ukraine has reached around 1.5 billion euros since 2022. The DPA news agency added that Berlin and Kiev’s other creditors said in July 2022 that they would give Ukraine an extension to repay its debts. This March, they extended the debt holiday for Kiev until 2027.