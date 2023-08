RABAT, August 12. /TASS/. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has legitimate grounds to intervene in Niger, where a coup has taken place, without the UN Security Council’s approval, ECOWAS Commissioner for Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said.

"ECOWAS has legitimate grounds to intervene in Niger and does not need the approval of the UN Security Council," he was quoted as saying by Qatar’s television channel Al Jazeera.