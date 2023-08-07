Jeddah meeting on Ukraine meaningless without Russia's participation, says envoy to Vienna

VIENNA, August 7. /TASS/. The consultations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 5-6 devoted to reaching a Ukrainian settlement made no sense without Russia's participation, Russian Permanent Envoy to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"By definition, it was far from real peace-oriented efforts since a major actor - Russia - wasn’t invited. It made no sense at all," he wrote on his account on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter - TASS).

According to the diplomat, such a meeting makes no sense without Moscow's participation. "Regrettably Realpolitik in international relations is being substituted by PR and propagandistic events," Ulyanov said.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the consultations in Jeddah were attended by national security advisers and representatives of more than 40 countries and international organizations, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Qatar, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, as well as the United Nations. The talks are a continuation of Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud's efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the agency pointed out.

Russia did not receive an invitation. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said that Moscow would keep an eye on the meeting, but that its goals were not yet clearly understood. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the meeting in Saudi Arabia was "an attempt to take advantage of the sincere intentions of a number of countries to forge an anti-Russian coalition," but that it would be useful if it helps the West understand the dead-end that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called peace plan represents.