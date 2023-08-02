Career diplomat Nigel Casey to take over as UK’s ambassador to Moscow — Foreign Office

LONDON, August 2. /TASS/. Britain has announced it is replacing its ambassador to Moscow. As of November, the post will be occupied by career diplomat Nigel Casey, the Foreign Office has said.

"Mr. Nigel Casey CMG MVO has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation in succession to Dame Deborah Bronnert DCMG, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr. Casey will take up his appointment in November 2023," the statement reads.

Casey was born in Royal Leamington Spa, central England. Joined the Foreign Office in 1991. In the early stages of his diplomatic career he was on assignments in Johannesburg and Washington. Between 2003 and 2006 Casey worked at the British Embassy in Moscow. He was subsequently Minister Counselor to New Delhi (2007-2011), Ambassador to Sarajevo (2011-2013), the Prime Minister's Private Secretary for Foreign Affairs (2014-2016), and British High Commissioner to Pretoria (2017-2021). From 2021 to the present, he has served as the Prime Minister's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Married to Claire Casey and has two children.