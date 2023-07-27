US ties with Niger will depend on democratic governance in republic — Blinken

WASHINGTON, July 27. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a telephone conversation with Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, stressed that Washington's further cooperation with Niger will depend on further democratic governance in the republic.

This is according to statement released by the press service of the US Department of State. It was published after the military in Niger announced on national television that Bazoum had been removed from power and the borders of the republic had been closed.

"The Secretary conveyed the unwavering support of the United States for President Mohamed Bazoum and Niger’s democracy. He emphasized that the United States stands with the Nigerien people and regional and international partners in condemning this effort to seize power by force and overturn the constitutional order," according to the statement

" Secretary Blinken underscored that the strong U.S. economic and security partnership with Niger depends on the continuation of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights," the statement says.

Speaking at a press conference in New Zealand's capital Wellington, Blinken also said that the United States is calling for the immediate release of the President of Niger.