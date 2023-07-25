Chinese parliament sacks Qin Gang as foreign minister, Wang Yi reclaims post — Xinhua

BEIJING, July 25. /TASS/. The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (the Chinese parliament) on Tuesday sacked Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who had been in his post for incomplete seven months. Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), member of the CCP Politburo Wang Yi was reappointed to the post, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to its information, such a decision was made at the 4th session of the 14th National People's Congress, which is being held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Wang Yi served as China's Foreign Minister from 2013 to 2022. He previously headed the Taiwan Affairs Office under China's State Council from 2008-2013 and served as ambassador to Japan from 2004-2007.