CAR president to take part in Russia-Africa summit — diplomatic source

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. President of the Central African Republic (CAR) Faustin-Archange Touadera plans to come to St. Petersburg to take part in the Russia-Africa summit, a diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.

"President Touadera is expected to come to St. Petersburg," the source said.

The second Russia-Asia summit and economic forum are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 26 through 29. The first such summit was held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development.".