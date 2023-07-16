Zelensky confirms Seoul to provide mine clearing equipment

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. South Korea has started transferring special-purpose vehicles and equipment to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy said following a meeting in Kiev with South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol.

The South Korean president said at the summit of NATO countries and their partners in Vilnius on July 12 that the Republic of Korea had supplied Kiev with mine clearing equipment, ambulances, and humanitarian items this year.

"Arrangements are already being implemented for the transfer of special-purpose vehicles and equipment, including mine clearing vehicles," Zelensky said at a news conference.

He also noted South Korea's "new initiatives" regarding "financial, technical, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine". According to the Ukrainian president, the sides are working on "specific areas of Ukraine's rebuilding," for instance, Zelenskyy invited the Republic of Korea to take part in setting up rehabilitation centers.

"We also discussed economic cooperation, including energy, transport in general, railroads, setting up production facilities in Ukraine, localization, as well as the macro-financial area. In each of these areas, we definitely have something to do together," Zelensky said.

Yun Suk Yeol arrived on an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Saturday, after traveling to Poland. Earlier, an official of the South Korean leader's administration said that during the president's visit to Ukraine, the South Korean side would discuss with Kiev measures to provide assistance that would not contradict Seoul's principles.

The Republic of Korea has provided humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine and supplied non-lethal military items such as mine detectors and body armor, but has not supplied weapons. Yun Suk Yeol said at a news conference following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev that he would boost military aid to Ukraine.