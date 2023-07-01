Poland hopes to convince NATO partners of its need to have nuclear weapons in country — PM

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Poland’s authorities intend to convince NATO partners over time of the need to deploy nuclear weapons in the country within the framework of the Nuclear Sharing program, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a briefing.

"Constant dropping wears away a stone," the prime minister said, commenting on the question that the US has not yet confirmed talks on nuclear weapons deployment with Poland.

In the situation when Russia announces plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Poland "also wants to have the highest security level," Morawiecki said. "We endeavor to strengthen security. Nuclear Sharing, the program of the joint use of nuclear weapons, would seriously fortify our security," he noted.

"We will talk with our allies," the prime minister added.