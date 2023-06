MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with his Belarusian, Uzbekistani and Kazakhstani counterparts, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

The Russian leader held the talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kremlin press secretary said.

"The president informed his interlocutors about the situation," Peskov told reporters.