MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odessa on Wednesday night, the TSN news agency said.

Earlier on Wedneday, an air raid warning was issued in the Odessa Region, as well as in the Kirovograd, Poltava and Nikolayev regions.

The alert was cancelled in all these regions shortly after the explosions in Odessa.