Polish political scientist announces creation of political group to fix ties with Russia

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Polish political scientist Leszek Sykulski announced that a political force had been created in Poland to establish friendly relations with Russia.

"In Lublin, jointly with the Polish Antiwar Movement association, we decided to create a political group that would openly seek to establish friendly relations with our biggest neighbor, Russia, openly and without burying our heads in the sand," the politician wrote on Twitter.

Sykulski said he and his supporters had managed to officially register the Polish Antiwar Movement. It will organize its first events this fall.