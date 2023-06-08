Kim Jong-un wishes happy Russia Day to Russian leadership

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. North Korean Ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong-chol at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko passed along to the Russian government congratulatory messages from the country’s leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the upcoming Russia Day.

"On June 8, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with Democratic People's Republic of Korea Ambassador to Moscow Sin Hong-chol, who passed along congratulatory messages from the North Korean head of state to the Russian leadership on the occasion of the upcoming Russia Day," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement distributed on Thursday.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged assessments of the current situation on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry added.

June 12 is the annual state holiday, Russia Day.