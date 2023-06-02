Hungary is oriented in its policy towards Russia, Germany, Turkey — Orban

BUDAPEST, June 2. /TASS/. Hungary's policy will be determined on the basis of its geographical position within the triangle of three countries - Russia, Germany and Turkey, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on the radio station Kossuth.

He believes that the attention of Budapest, as the capital of a European country, should be focused on the three centers of political and economic power - Moscow, Berlin and Ankara.

"Russia, Germany, Turkey - our life is within this triangle - and it is in this triangle that the lives of Hungarians must be governed well," Orban said.

In his opinion, we cannot say that the "arrangement of stars" is equally favorable in all three directions, but they are all stable, balanced and well developed, from Hungary's point of view.

"The most critical situation" is now in relations with Germany, Orban added.