Hungary opposes training of Ukrainian servicemen under NATO flag — Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, June 1. /TASS/. Hungary opposes training of Ukrainian servicemen under NATO aegis, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after the meeting with his NATO counterparts in Oslo, adding that such training should be carried out by individual member states on unilateral basis.

"We must not allow a conflict between NATO and Russia, so Hungary does not support combat training of Ukrainian servicemen by the alliance," the Foreign Minister said, according to Hungary’s M1 TV channel.

He noted that Hungary is ready to take part in certain events with Ukrainian soldiers, like provision of medical aid on its territory, but opposes training them.

"We consider it unacceptable to carry out combat training under the NATO flag," Szijjarto underscored, pointing out that such decisions, as well as shipments of weapons to Ukraine, could be carried out only on unilateral bases.