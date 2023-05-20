QUAD nations concerned over Ukraine crisis — statement

NEW DELHI, May 20. /TASS/. The leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD, comprising Australia, India, Japan and the United States) have expressed concern over the Ukraine crisis and advocated peaceful resolution of disputes, according to the joint statement released after the QUAD summit in Hiroshima on Saturday.

"We stand for adherence to international law, peaceful resolution of disputes and respect for principles of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states," said the statement posted on the Indian foreign ministry’s website.

The participants in the meeting expressed their deep concern over the Ukraine conflict and emphasized that they "mourn its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences."

"We recognize its [conflict] serious impacts on the global economic system including on food, fuel and energy security and critical supply chains. We will continue to render humanitarian assistance to Ukraine for its recovery," the statement said.

"Conscious that ours must not be an era of war, we remain committed to dialogue and diplomacy. We support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace consistent with the UN Charter. In this context, we concur that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is serious and inadmissible," it reads.