Attack on Kremlin could cause serious consequences, escalation of conflict — Qatari MFA

DUBAI, May 4. /TASS/. The attack on the Kremlin carried out with two drones could cause serious consequences and escalate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The State of Qatar renews its call to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means, to settle international disputes by peaceful means," the ministry said on Twitter. "Escalatory measures such as the recent targeting of the Kremlin building in the Russian capital, Moscow, will result in an escalation of violence and a prolongation and widening of the crisis. In this context, the State of Qatar warns of the dangerous repercussions of these hostilities on efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully.".