Over 29,000 police officers to ensure security during coronation of Charles III

LONDON, May 3. /TASS/. More than 29,000 police officers will ensure security during the coronation of British King Charles III, set to take place in London on May 6, and on the following long weekend, London's Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, it will be one of its "most significant" security operations ever.

The security operation, dubbed Operation Golden Orb, contains a reference to the coronation orb that will play a role in the ceremony. The coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey where 39 English and British monarchs have been crowned since 1066.

As many as 11,500 police officers will be deployed to the streets on the coronation day. According to the police, preparations for the security operation lasted several months. The police added that its dogs and firearms units, marine support and Special Constabulary would all also be ready to respond to any incidents.

Over 2,200 people from more than 200 countries are expected to attend the ceremony. British royal family members, the heads of about 100 states, the first ministers of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, the governors-general of the Commonwealth countries, representatives of various churches, armed forces and the diplomatic corps, Nobel prize winners, members of public and charitable organizations will be among the guests.