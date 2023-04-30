Constitutional referendum in Uzbekistan recognized valid, turnout hits 62.24% — CEC

TASHKENT, April 30. /TASS/. The referendum on amendments to Uzbekistan’s constitution has been recognized valid as more than half of the country’s citizens listed as voters had cast their votes by 1:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. Moscow time), deputy head of the Central Election Commission Bakhrom Kuchkarov said on Sunday.

"As of 1:00 p.m. the number of those having voted reached 12,083,105 people, which makes 62.24% of citizens listed as voters. This means that the CEC has all grounds for recognizing the referendum valid," he told a briefing, adding that a total of 19,414,914 Uzbek citizens are listed as voters.

According to Uzbekistan’s legislation, the referendum is recognized valid if more than 50% of listed voters participate in it.