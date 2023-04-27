Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria reject accusations of exacerbating tensions

CHISINAU, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian delegation to the Joint Control Commission, which oversees the peacekeeping operation in Transnistria, has rejected accusations from Moldovan authorities that they are escalating tensions in the security zone.

"Given the difficult situation in the region, the Russian delegation understands the concerns of its colleagues in the JCC and is ready to discuss them in detail. At the same time, making hasty and ambiguous interpretations of the situation in the security zone public only provokes tension," the Russian delegation said in a statement, a copy of which was made available to TASS by the JCC.

The Russian delegation was responding to a statement that was issued by the Moldovan delegation to the JCC last week, which asserted that the training of Russian peacekeepers that involves armored personnel carriers "was escalating tensions in the security zone."

"The requirement of mandatory notifications and clearance for the movement of military formations and military equipment applies only to the conflicting parties (Moldova and Transnistria) and does not apply to the Russian military contingent," the Russian statement said.

Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the conflict zone on the basis of an agreement with Moldova entitled "On the principles of a peaceful settlement of the armed conflict in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova" of July 21, 1992. They stopped the fighting between the Moldovan police and the Transnistrian militia, and now maintain peace in the region together with the contingents of Moldova and Transnistria.