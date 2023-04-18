US should stop insisting on military solution to Ukrainian crisis — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, April 18. /TASS/. The US should listen to the international community and stop insisting on a military solution to the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"Given the growing number of calls for peace from the international community, the United States should heed this trend and play a constructive role in a political settlement of the [Ukrainian] crisis, rather than persisting in continuing to add fuel to the fire," he said at a news conference.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday that the US regards Brazil’s approach to the Ukrainian conflict as "deeply problematic" and rejects its call for Kiev to recognize the reuniting of Crimea with Russia. "Brazil is parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without at all looking at the facts," he said.

Last week, Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, while in Beijing, called on the United States to stop heating up the conflict in Ukraine and move on to finding a peaceful solution. According to Lula da Silva, it’s now necessary to actively search for countries that, along with Brazil and China, would be ready to act as mediators in any Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. Earlier, the president of Brazil said that Russia is the guarantor of long-term peace in the world. He also proposed to develop a new international format to create an opportunity for dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, saying that he is ready, if necessary, to mediate direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.