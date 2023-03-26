Russian-Chinese relations to bring global peace and stability — Chinese foreign minister

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese relations are the factor that will bring global peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Sunday.

"Chinese-Russian relations rest on mutual interest. We are neighbors and we are guided by the fundamental interests of our countries in our relations. We consider our bilateral relations as a force that will bring global peace and stability," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the Chinese foreign minister, Russian-Chinese relations are no threat to any third state. "We are good neighbors, good partners and we represent the forces of good in the world," he stressed.

He also highly assessed the results of this week’s Russian-Chinese summit describing it as "very successful" and "resultative." "The Two heads of state managed to sign many agreements. They discussed important matters linked to our bilateral relations, peace and stability in the region and on the entire planet," he added.