Xi Jinping concludes his visit to Moscow, leaves Russia

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has completed the program of his state visit to Moscow and has left Russia on Wednesday morning, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The Chinese leader’s plane took off from Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 airport after a packed two-day program of talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on one-on-one and in the expanded circle of delegates. Russia has become the first country Xi Jinping visited after his re-election for a third term by the National People's Congress (parliament).

A solemn ceremony was held on the occasion of the Chinese president’s departure. The Chinese and the Russian state flags were raised and the anthems of the two countries were played. The Chinese leader walked on a red carpet to his plane, accompanied by a military orchestra. Xi Jinping was seen off by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and several other officials.

Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia has kicked off on Monday. The Chinese president invited his Russian counterpart to visit China during an informal meeting. After the talks, the two sides issued a joint statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.