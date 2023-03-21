Russia, China to protect international energy security — Joint Statement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing intend to jointly protect international energy security, including critical cross-border infrastructure, Russia and China said in their Joint Statement posted on the Kremlin’s website on Tuesday.

"The parties will jointly protect international energy security (including critical cross-border infrastructure) and stability of chains of production and supplies of energy products," the Statement reads.

Russia and China will also "facilitate fair energy transitions and low-carbon development with consideration of the principle of technology neutrality, and jointly contribute to long-term, healthy and stable development of the global energy market.".