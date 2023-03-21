Russia, China resisting attempts to politicize coronavirus origin — statement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia and China are jointly resisting attempts to politicize the issue of the coronavirus origin, according to the joint statement signed by Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, after their talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The sides support information exchange on topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic and closer coordination in cooperation within such formats as the WHO. The sides jointly resist plans and attempts to politicize the issue of the virus origin," it reads.