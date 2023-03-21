Leaders of Russia, China instruct to prepare 2030 cooperation plan

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping ordered prime ministers of the two countries to prepare and approve the 2030 development plan for key avenues of bilateral economic cooperation.

"Heads of two states order governments of Russia and China <…> to prepare and approve the relevant plan and review the progress in its implementation within the framework of the 28th regular meeting of Prime Ministers of Russia and China," the leaders said in their Joint Statement.