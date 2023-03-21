Russia, China believe solution for Ukraine requires effort to prevent bloc confrontation

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia and China believe the solution of the Ukrainian issue requires efforts to prevent bloc confrontation and the stoking of the conflict, according to their joint statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era that was released on Tuesday.

"The sides note that in order to resolve the Ukrainian crisis it’s necessary to respect legitimate concerns of all countries in the area of security and prevent the formation of bloc confrontation, stop the actions that that further stoke the conflict," according to the statement published on the Kremlin website.