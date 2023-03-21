Russia, China against IT militarization — joint statement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia and China are against militarization of information and communication technologies and support multilateral, equal and transparent management of the Internet, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping said in the Joint Statement posted on Tuesday.

"The parties are against militarization of information and communication technologies and restriction of their development and cooperation in this sphere," the leaders said.

"[They] support creation of a multilateral, equal and transparent global management system of the Internet with the support of sovereignty and security of all countries in this sphere," the document reads.