UK to supply depleted uranium shells to Ukraine — deputy defense secretary

LONDON, March 21. /TASS/. The British authorities will supply Ukraine with shells containing depleted uranium and having increased efficiency in destroying armored vehicles, as follows from a written response from Deputy Secretary of Defense, Baroness Annabel Goldie, to a question from a member of the House of Lords, Raymond Jolliffe.

"Alongside our granting of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, we will be providing ammunition including armor piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium. Such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armored vehicles," Goldie said in a statement uploaded to the parliamentary website.

British military assistance to Ukraine in 2022 amounted to about Ј2.3 billion ($2.8 billion). In particular, London sent more than 10,000 NLAW anti-tank missile systems, more than 200 armored vehicles, M270 multiple launch rocket systems and Brimstone high-accuracy missiles. British instructors have already trained more than 10,000 Ukrainian troops. UK authorities estimate humanitarian and economic assistance provided at Ј1.5 billion ($1.86 billion). In 2023, the British authorities intend to allocate at least $2.3 billion for military assistance to Ukraine.