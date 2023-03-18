Ukraine’s Zelensky imposes sanctions against Syria’s Assad

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has imposed sanctions against Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

The document, uploaded to the presidential website on Saturday, clarifies that Assad is subject to the blocking of assets and a number of other measures.

Restrictions were also imposed on 300 individuals and 141 legal entities, most of them Russian citizens. The list includes Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad and a number of Iranian citizens.

Among the blacklisted legal entities are Russian research and production and shipbuilding enterprises and aviation industry companies, including the Kalashnikov and Almaz-Antey concerns, and Ural plant. Several Iranian firms are mentioned.

The sanctions envisage the freezing of assets, restrictions on trade and transit of resources, a ban on participation in privatization in Ukraine, the suspension of economic and financial obligations, and revocation of Ukrainian state awards.