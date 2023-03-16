Poland to hand over first four MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine in coming days

WARSAW, March 16. /TASS/. Ukraine will get the first four MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland in the coming days, Polish President Andrzej Duda told a press conference on Thursday.

"We are sending MiG-29s to Ukraine," he said, stressing that Poland had over ten such fighters in its stockpiles.

"In the coming days, we will hand over the first four completely operational aircraft," Duda said.

As the Polish president specified, "the other aircraft are undergoing maintenance, will be prepared and handed over."

As Duda pointed out, "these are the planes that we received from the GDR’s [German Democratic Republic’s] army in its time." "They are still operational in our air defense but these are the last years of their operation," he specified.