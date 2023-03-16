North Korean missile’s flight altitude exceeds 6,000 km — Japanese defense ministry

TOKYO, March 16. /TASS/. The ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Thursday was of an intercontinental type, Japan’s defense ministry said.

According to the ministry, the missile was launched along a steep trajectory and flew at an altitude of more than 6,000 kilometers for some 70 minutes. It fell down in the Sea of Japan some 200 kilometers from Hokkaido outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone covering a distance of 1,000 kilometers.

The launch did not affect the navigation and air service in the area, the ministry said, adding that it continues to analyze the launch data.

Following the missile launch, Japan’s National Security Council held a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the Japanese government has expressed a strong protest to North Korea. He said that Japan will continue close cooperation and information exchange on issues linked with North Korea with South Korea and the United States. He also said that the government had not ordered to down the missile.

An emergencies headquarters has been set up to collect information about the launch. Kishida ordered ministries and agencies concerned to ensure safe navigation and air service in the area and be prepared for any unpredictable situation following North Korea’s missile launch.

This was the eighth North Korea’s missile test launch since the beginning of the year.

North Korea’s missile launches are expected to be high on the agenda of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to Japan, the first visit by a South Korean president to Japan in the past 12 years, which begins on Thursday.