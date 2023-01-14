Kiev rocked by explosion — publication

KIEV, January 14. /TASS/. An explosion hit Kiev on Saturday afternoon, the Ukrainian publication Strana reported.

In addition, Alexey Kuleba, chief of the Kiev regional military administration, said that the air defense weapons had been used in the region.

"The Kiev region. The air defenses are working," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Air raid alerts are in effect throughout the country.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine reported explosions in the city of Dnepr as well as in the Vinnitsa, Odessa and Kharkov Regions. In particular, after the explosions, power outages were recorded in Kharkov and the city’s subway services were suspended.

Later, Ukrainian media outlets reported explosions in Ivano-Frankovsk and Ternopol, as well as the operation of air defense crews in the Volyn Region.